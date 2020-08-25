e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Regional BJP leaders say Congress top posts reserved for family

Regional BJP leaders say Congress top posts reserved for family

The comments came during the seven-hour-long virtual Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, in which party leaders asked Sonia Gandhi to continue for another six months. Gandhi asked the CWC to start the process to elect the new president.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 05:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during a BJP event in Gwalior on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during a BJP event in Gwalior on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
         

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took a dig at the Congress saying the top post in the party is reserved for “Gandhi family” members and the Congress leaders re-imposed their faith in the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi.

The comments came during the seven-hour-long virtual Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, in which party leaders asked Sonia Gandhi to continue for another six months. Gandhi asked the CWC to start the process to elect the new president.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the Congress high command on Monday saying all the posts in the Congress are reserved for a family whereas an ordinary party worker in the BJP can become an MLA, MP, chief minister and even Prime Minister. He said this while addressing a gathering of the BJP workers in their programme in Gwalior on Monday during the party’s membership drive in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Also read: Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago

“Congress leaders don’t have courage to hear truth. Sycophants are considered as loyal and those who tell truth are considered as traitors”, said Chouhan, while referring to a letter written by some Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi asking for restructuring of the party.

“When Jyotiraditya Scindiaji raised voice for justice to people he was accused of colluding with BJP. In the same way, the senior Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad are being accused when they are demanding a full-fledged president in the Congress. No one can save such a party”, said Chouhan.

However, Scindia refused to comment saying that the rumbling in the Congress was its internal matter.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said the “Congress was like a school where only headmaster’s child tops the class”. Former Union minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said the Congress needs a grassroot leader like Mahatma Gandhi if it wants to revive.

Hours before the CWC’s meeting state Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, both former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, sought to throw their weight behind the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a series of tweets late night on Sunday. Several Congress leaders asked Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president.

Jharkhand Congress president Dr Rameshwar Oraon in a letter to Sonia Gandhi requested her not to resign from the post of the party president.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot earlier in the day had expressed faith in leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and said the party could not survive without them.

Also read: Sonia stays in charge of Congress after acrimonious CWC meet

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Sonia asking her remain as party president and convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party’s top post if her health does not permit to continue in her role.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago
Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago
Covid danger: Effects may linger long after recovery
Covid danger: Effects may linger long after recovery
Covid-19 positivity rate inching up again in Delhi, stands at 7.4%
Covid-19 positivity rate inching up again in Delhi, stands at 7.4%
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
BMC to now get 50,000 more rapid antigen kits for city
BMC to now get 50,000 more rapid antigen kits for city
In Unlock 4, Delhi Metro could open in September but not schools
In Unlock 4, Delhi Metro could open in September but not schools
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In