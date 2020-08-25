Regional BJP leaders say Congress top posts reserved for family

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 05:33 IST

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took a dig at the Congress saying the top post in the party is reserved for “Gandhi family” members and the Congress leaders re-imposed their faith in the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi.

The comments came during the seven-hour-long virtual Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, in which party leaders asked Sonia Gandhi to continue for another six months. Gandhi asked the CWC to start the process to elect the new president.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the Congress high command on Monday saying all the posts in the Congress are reserved for a family whereas an ordinary party worker in the BJP can become an MLA, MP, chief minister and even Prime Minister. He said this while addressing a gathering of the BJP workers in their programme in Gwalior on Monday during the party’s membership drive in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Also read: Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago

“Congress leaders don’t have courage to hear truth. Sycophants are considered as loyal and those who tell truth are considered as traitors”, said Chouhan, while referring to a letter written by some Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi asking for restructuring of the party.

“When Jyotiraditya Scindiaji raised voice for justice to people he was accused of colluding with BJP. In the same way, the senior Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad are being accused when they are demanding a full-fledged president in the Congress. No one can save such a party”, said Chouhan.

However, Scindia refused to comment saying that the rumbling in the Congress was its internal matter.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said the “Congress was like a school where only headmaster’s child tops the class”. Former Union minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said the Congress needs a grassroot leader like Mahatma Gandhi if it wants to revive.

Hours before the CWC’s meeting state Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, both former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, sought to throw their weight behind the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a series of tweets late night on Sunday. Several Congress leaders asked Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president.

Jharkhand Congress president Dr Rameshwar Oraon in a letter to Sonia Gandhi requested her not to resign from the post of the party president.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot earlier in the day had expressed faith in leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and said the party could not survive without them.

Also read: Sonia stays in charge of Congress after acrimonious CWC meet

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Sonia asking her remain as party president and convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party’s top post if her health does not permit to continue in her role.