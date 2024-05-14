 Register criminal complaint for false info for legal heirship certificate: HC | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Register criminal complaint for false info for legal heirship certificate: HC

PTI |
May 14, 2024 01:51 PM IST

Register criminal complaint for false info for legal heirship certificate: HC

Chennai, The Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner of Revenue Administration to issue circular/instructions to all the competent Revenue Authorities across Tamil Nadu to register criminal complaint, if anyone has submitted application seeking legal heirship certificate by suppressing material facts or by furnishing false information.

Register criminal complaint for false info for legal heirship certificate: HC
Register criminal complaint for false info for legal heirship certificate: HC

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the directive in a recent order, while disposing of a petition filed by M Marannan, which sought to quash the order passed by the Tahsildar, Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, rejecting his application for Legal Heir Certificate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The judge said the details regarding the false information and suppression of facts have to be collected by the competent authorities and criminal complaints have to be registered.

The circular should be issued within five weeks.

The judge said in the event of failure on the part of the competent Revenue Authorities to prosecute the offenders under Criminal Law, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration/Competent Authority shall initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings against such officials for dereliction of duty, lapses and negligence on their part. If any practices of abetment to commit offences were identified then the Government officials were also liable to be prosecuted under Criminal Law, the judge added.

Claiming that he was the only legal heir of one late Maranna Gowder, the petitioner submitted an application for issuance of a Legal Heirship Certificate. The revenue authorities conducted an inquiry and found that the deceased Maranna Gowder has four legal heirs i.e., his two sons and two daughters. Therefore, the revenue authorities rejected his application for suppression of fact regarding all the legal heirs of deceased Marana Gowder when four legal heirs were alive. Hence, the petitioner has filed the present petition.

The judge said recently, courts were coming across many such cases where false details were provided and suppression of facts were noticed, for the purpose of securing Legal Heirship Certificate. Through such Legal Heirship Certificates, valuable properties were transferred and revenue records were mutated.

Considering the facts that large scale illegalities and irregularities were noticed in the public domain and the Revenue authorities were struggling to identify the true facts relating to the legal heirs since they were residing in far off places, the person who all were suppressing the facts relating to the legal heirs of any deceased person were liable to be prosecuted under criminal law, the judge added.

Furnishing false information and suppression of facts for the purpose of securing Legal Heirship Certificate was an offence contemplated under the Indian Penal Code.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Register criminal complaint for false info for legal heirship certificate: HC

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On