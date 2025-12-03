'Regrettable': Air India on aircraft flying without airworthiness review certificate

Air India on Wednesday said that one of its aircraft was operated without a valid airworthiness review certificate, describing the incident as “regrettable.” All personnel involved in the decision to operate the aircraft have been suspended pending further review.(Bloomberg/File)

In a statement, the airline said, "Air India remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and safety, and any deviation from mandated compliance protocols is treated with the utmost seriousness and is unacceptable to the organisation."

The airline added that as soon as the issue was noticed, it was immediately reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). All personnel involved in the decision to operate the aircraft have been suspended pending further review.

"We have initiated a comprehensive internal investigation and are fully cooperating with the regulator," an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

The incident comes as Air India continues to deal with the fallout from the June crash of a Boeing Dreamliner that killed 260 people, as well as financial losses caused by an airspace ban imposed on Indian airlines by Pakistan. Air India has also been repeatedly warned by the DGCA this year over safety lapses.

An airworthiness review certificate is issued after a thorough assessment of an aircraft’s maintenance records, physical condition, and regulatory compliance. Operating without one is considered a serious violation of aviation rules.

The lapse occurs at a time when the global aviation sector is under increasing pressure over maintenance and safety standards. Recently, Airbus flagged a quality issue involving fuselage panels, although the affected aircraft are not yet in service. Worldwide Airbus fleets had only just resumed operations following urgent software updates to fix a flight-control vulnerability.