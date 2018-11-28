Rehana Fathima suspended by BSNL after arrest

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday suspended woman activist Rehana Fathima from the post of telecom technician after she was arrested by the Pathanamthitta Police for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people.

On September 30, Fathima had posted a picture on Facebook, dressing up like an Ayyappa devotee with the caption ‘Thathvamasi’.

Fathima, along with a woman journalist, had gone to the Sabarimala Temple in October. However, she had to return halfway due to protests. Later on, her house was allegedly vandalised by some unidentified miscreants.

Till now, no woman has entered the holy shrine despite Supreme Court’s September 28 order that lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstruating age inside the temple.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 12:17 IST