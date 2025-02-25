Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to table 14 CAG reports on AAP regime in assembly today

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi will table 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pertaining to the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party administration on the second day of the three-day session of the Delhi assembly on Tuesday. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with LOP Atishi in the assembly. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

The CAG reports, which were “blocked” by the AAP, include critical audits and assessments of various government programmes and initiatives, news agency ANI reported.

According to people familiar with the development, some of these reports are:

(1.) State Finances Audit Report (for the year ended March 2021)

(2.) Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs (for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2021)

(3.) Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution (for the year ended March 31, 2021)

(4.) Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection (for the year ended March 31, 2021)

(5.) State Finances Audit Report (for the year ended March 2022)

(6.) Performance Audit on Liquor Supply

(7.) State Finances Audit Report (for the year ended March 2023)

(8.) Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services

(9.) Performance Audit Report on Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation

(10.) 10-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India (for the year ended March 31, 2022)

Four of the 14 CAG reports to be presented are finance accounts and appropriation accounts prepared by the Delhi government's Controller of Accounts from 2021-22 and 2022-23.

In December last year, Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had censured then chief minister Atishi, now the Leader of Opposition (LoP), for not presenting the reports in the House, for which he had also called for a special session on December 19-20.

In a letter to the erstwhile CM, the LG had emphasised the government's constitutional duty to present statutory audit reports before the legislature.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, the head of BJP's first government in the Union territory since 1998, has also accused the previous administration of "misusing" people's "hard-earned" money, and said the AAP would have to “account for every penny".

The three-day assembly session began on Monday, with new chief minister Rekha Gupta, her 47 BJP colleagues, and 22 AAP members, including LoP Atishi, taking oath as members of the 70-seat House.