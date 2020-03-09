Reliance Group’s Parimal Nathwani among YSRC’s four Rajya Sabha nominees

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:14 IST

The ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh on Monday announced the candidature of Reliance Industries Limited group president of corporate affairs Parimal D Nathwani for the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

An official spokesman from the chief minister’s office said YSRC president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy finalised the names of four candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, notification for which was issued on March 6. The last date for filing of nominations is March 13.

Apart from Nathwani, the YSRC announced the names of deputy chief minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, minister Mopidevi Venkataramana and prominent industrialist-turned-politician Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy of Ramky Group of Industries.

Bose and Venkataramana are presently members of the legislative council which is likely to get abolished soon as per the resolution passed by the state assembly recently and Jagan has assured them that he will nominate them to the Rajya Sabha.

On the other hand, Ayodhya Rami Reddy was also promised the RS seat, after he opted out of the race for the Narsaraopet Lok Sabha seat in favour of Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu in 2019 general elections, YSRC general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy told reporters.

In all, elections will be held for four RS seats in Andhra Pradesh that are falling vacant due to expiry of term of four MPs – M A Khan, T Subbarami Reddy (both Congress), K Kesava Rao (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and Thota Sita Ramalakshmi (Telugu Desam Party).

Since the YSRC has huge majority in the state assembly with 151 out of the total number of 175 MLAs, it can easily win all the four seats. The TDP which has only 23 MLAs in the assembly has no chance of putting up any candidates. So, all the four YSRC candidates are most likely to get elected unanimously.

Nathwani had met Jagan along with Reliance Group chairman and and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani on February 29 and requested for his nomination to the RS from Andhra Pradesh.

Nathwani had been representing Jharkhand for the last two terms with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Since BJP has little scope for nominating him for a third term from that state, he approached Jagan this time.

“The party has accepted the request of Ambani for giving the RS seat to Nathwani, in the interest of the state. The Reliance Group has promised to strive for industrial development in the state,” Sai Reddy said.