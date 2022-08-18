Remains found after 38 years: Soldier’s last rites held with military honours

The last rites of Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, who was killed in Siachen during Operation Meghdoot in 1984 and whose mortal remains were found in a bunker on Saturday, were performed with full military honours at Haldwani, in Nainital district, on Wednesday.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state ministers Ganesh Joshi and Rekha Arya were among those who met Harbola’s wife Shanti Devi and other family members at their residence in Haldwani.

After people had paid their respects, the body was taken to Chitrashila Ghat in Ranibagh, where Harbola was given a heartfelt farewell with full military honours. Hundreds of people were in attendance.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Harbola’s family, CM Dhami said: “Sainik Dham is being established in the memory of the soldiers of Uttarakhand who made sacrifices for the country. The memories of the martyr Chandrashekhar will also be preserved in the Sainik Dham.”

Joshi, who holds the sainik welfare portfolio, said the government is standing with Harbola’s family. “The government will extend all possible help to the bereaved family,” he said.

Harbola, who was originally from from Binta village in Almora district, joined the Kumaon regiment in 1971.

In 1984, during Operation Meghdoot at Siachen glacier, the 19 Kumaon regiment was part of India’s pre-emptive action to stop Pakistan from capturing strategic areas in the area. The team, which included Lance Naik Harbola was patrolling the area when it was caught in a snow avalanche.