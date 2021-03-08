‘Didn’t ask accused to marry girl’: CJI Bobde on row over remarks in rape case
As an institution, the Supreme Court have always had the highest respect for the womanhood, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Monday, as he sought to dispel a controversy after bench led by him asked a rape accused last week whether he was ready to marry the complainant.
“As an institution and as a bench in this court, we have always had the highest respect for the womanhood. This court has always given the largest respect to women. We never asked the accused to marry the girl. We asked him ‘Are you going to marry her’. There was complete misreporting of what we said,” observed the CJI, as he heard a petition by a 14-year-old rape survivor who has sought termination of her 26-week pregnancy.
Reacting to the controversy that flared up after his comments attracted criticism from a section of lawyers as well as rights groups, justice Bobde pointed out that his questions to the lawyer for the accused were in the facts of that particular case but there was misreporting by the media.
Also Read | SC to hear Kerala’s plea against leasing of Trivandrum airport to Adani
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was present during the proceedings, supported the CJI, saying the court’s poser during the hearing on March 1 were completely in sync with Section 165 of the Evidence Act, which empowered judges to ask questions in order to discover or to obtain proper proof of relevant facts in a case.
Mehta said that the court’s questions were justified in the facts of that case but the comments were widely reported out of the context. At this, the CJI said: “Our reputation is always at the hands of the Bar.”
The plea by the minor, who underwent medical examination at a hospital in Haryana as regards to feasibility of the termination of her pregnancy, was adjourned to Friday on a request by her counsel VK Biju.
After going through the medical report which was submitted confidentially, the bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said that it would wish to speak to the minor’s parents.
When advocate Biju said that the Supreme Court had been very generous to the girl, the CJI replied: “It is good to hear that. We have heard the exact opposite in the last two weeks.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka government slashes stamp duty on low-cost apartments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee to hold foot march in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
86.25% new Covid cases in 6 states: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maratha reservation: SC seeks states' response on allowing over 50% quota
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Didn’t ask accused to marry girl’: CJI Bobde on row over remarks in rape case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowfall and rains bring down Kashmir temperature
- Another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfall is most likely during March 11-13th, as per the weather department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arthritis drug cuts death risk by half in severe Covid-19 patients: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women's Day: Women MPs push for 33% reservation in Parliament
- The Women's Reservation Bill is the pending bill in the Parliament that seeks amendment in the Constitution of India to reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislatures for women.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low attendance in Demand for Grants meetings an area of concern: Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why Haryana’s new reservation law may be unconstitutional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women protesters join ongoing stir demanding repeal of 'black laws'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women's Day: Punjab lines up 8 schemes aimed at female empowerment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.2 tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch district, no casualties reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive jumps four-fold as PM Modi is inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox