‘Remove all constructions from animal corridors’, SC panel directs Assam

Remove all constructions in the nine animal corridors around the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and file an action taken report within four weeks, a Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court has directed Assam. The CEC wrote a letter, a copy of which HT has seen, to Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah in this regard on October 6.

A report filed in September indicated that despite a Supreme Court ruling in April 2019 banning all new constructions in the corridors, new structures have cropped up in contempt of the order. “It is requested that immediate action is taken to remove all constructions made in violation of Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated 12.04.2019 and not permit any new constructions along the nine identified animal corridors,” said CEC member secretary Amarnatha Shetty in the letter.

The report prepared on CEC’s directions by Laetitia J Syiemiong, deputy inspector general of forest (central) of the Shillong office of the Union environment, forest and climate change ministry, cited violations of the ruling in eight of the corridors. The CEC sought inspections of the corridors following a complaint by activist Rohit Choudhury about the new constructions. The inspection found constructions of a temple, shops, hotels, restaurants, tea estates, and even a government building in the eight corridors. Most of the constructions were in the Haldibari and Kanchanjuris corridors.

The report noted a lack of coordination between district administration, forest department, and police and blamed it for the violations of the ruling. It added no action was being taken to remove the constructions. The report noted while delineation of the nine animal corridors spread over 44.205 km has taken place, the state government is yet to formally notify it. It suggested demolition of illegal constructions in the animal corridors and a proper survey.

“The problem is that the animal corridors fall in revenue land and not forest area. Therefore, the forest department cannot remove structures constructed there. It is the duty of the district administrations to do that,” said Amit Sahai, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife). “We have asked the government to constitute a committee comprising district administration as well as forest department so that this issue can be resolved.”

Principal secretary (forest and environment) Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi said the government has received the letter and directions have been issued for action.

Choudhury said the government seems least bothered about encroachments on animal corridors that hamper the safe movement of wild animals.