‘Made me take off burqa, beat me up’: Woman raped twice by son at Delhi home

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his mother on two occasions in the Hauz Qazi area. The victim, who approached the police, said she was made to remove her burqa, locked in a room and beaten up by the son. Woman shares ordeal after alleging son raped her in Delhi, accused arrested.(Hindustan Times File)

The 65-year-old alleged that her son claimed he was “punishing” her over suspicions of an extramarital affair decades ago.

According to the woman, she lives with her retired government employee husband, the accused son, and a daughter in Hauz Qazi. Their elder daughter lives nearby with her in-laws.

Woman shares ordeal

On July 17, the woman, her husband, and younger daughter travelled to Saudi Arabia for a religious pilgrimage. Eight days later, while they were still abroad, the accused allegedly began making repeated calls to his father, insisting the family return to Delhi.

“He said that we should come to Delhi because he wanted my husband to divorce me, claiming he had discovered that I had extramarital relationships with other men when he was a child, before his younger sister was born, and when my husband used to travel for work,” the woman said in her complaint.

The family returned on August 1. Upon arrival, the accused allegedly assaulted his mother. “He made me remove my burqa, locked me in a room and beat me up. He told my husband that he had spoilt me,” the victim told police, according to an officer citing her statement.

According to police, the accused on August 11 told family members that he wanted to speak privately with his mother. “He locked her in the room and raped her. He said that he was punishing her for her previous conduct even as she pleaded that she was his mother,” the officer said.

Frightened, the woman initially took shelter at her elder daughter’s home. She returned when the situation worsened.

On August 14, the accused allegedly entered the room where his mother was sleeping and raped her again.

The following day, the woman confided in her younger daughter, who urged her to approach the police.

Police have registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has since been arrested and an investigation is underway.