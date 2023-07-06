School bell rings again in strife-torn Manipur

Imphal At 7.30am on Wednesday, teachers and staff reached Wangkhei high school, in Imphal East district, which was reopening more than two months after ethnic strife started in Manipur on May 3. There was hope, and also some trepidation as classrooms were cleaned, and preparations were made for the morning assembly. Students attend a class at a school that reopened after remaining shut for months because of ethnic clashes in Manipur (PTI)

Soon, students started walking into the school -- only 113 of the 829 enrolled in classes 1 to 8 showed up as a state rocked by ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, and continues in several areas to this day, slowly tried to get some measure of normalcy.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that schools would reopen from July 5 for up to Class 8, except 96 schools in the worst-affected areas. There are 4,617 schools in the state, according to government data. Students from classes 9 to 12 can return once the construction of prefabricated houses is completed and displaced people taking shelters at different relief camps are relocated, Singh announced.

At least 120 people have died in the ethnic clashes in the state over thew last two months. Hundreds have been injured, and thousands displaced.

The Wangkhei co-education government high school is 3km from the capital Imphal, and is a “model” school with modern infrastructure and innovative teaching methods.

“I love to attend classes to meet my friends, learn new lessons, and enjoy midday meals,” said Class 8 student Ch Mangal, in whose class only 9of the 45students turned up. Tarpiriyarani, a student of Class 7 was equally enthusiastic. “I like to attend school as we have the opportunity to learn but I don’t have this opportunity at home,” “Not only this, we meet friends during our breaks,” she felt.

Expressing his happiness over returning to school, Class 1 student Linthoi said, “Finally, after a two-month wait, I will be able to meet my friends and teachers.” She rued missing her classes, and said being at home was “very boring”.

Several of the students expressed hope that the schools will continue to remain open and wished for peace in the state. Some of the parents who came to drop their children, too, hoped that schools will stay open. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Education is key and I sincerely hope that peace returns to the state,” said Bhabesh Sharma, who had come to drop her son studying in Class 4.

But there was also apprehension. Laishram Ibochouba, the father of a Class 5 boy, said: I hope the government takes safety measures for students in case of any untoward incident.”

Wangkhei also accommodates around 30 displaced students of different classes who are presently taking shelter at a relief camp. “We feel good about having a learning facility for all my three children here. Otherwise they would have missed their lessons,” L Ramesh (45), a resident of Moreh,a border town who is presently staying in a relief camp near the school for almost a month, said.

Headmistress RK Ranjita Devi said the students have suffered since of the closure of schools since May 4. “With schools remaining closed since the first week of May, most of the students couldn’t concentrate in their studies and their minds remained diverted,” Devi said.

She said attendance on the first day in her school was around 10%, and hoped that it would improve in the coming days. “There is some concern for security. The school will take necessary steps for the security of students. She said no student will be allowed to go home if any violent incident occurs when classes are going on until their parents come,” Devi said, adding that since there is a ban on internet, online classes are also not possible.

According to local residents, the attendance in schools in Thoubal and Kakching districts of the state were even less. Till late Wednesday evening, the state government did not release the figures on attendance of students in different districts.

Director L Nandakumar Sing of Directorate of Education (Schools) in an order on July 4,2023, said a separate order for opening schools in the worst-affected regions will be issued at a later date after alternative arrangements are made either by shifting the students or shifting the relief camps.

On May 4, as violence broke, the state announced summer vacations, advancing them from the usual June 1to May 4 period.

At 7:30 am on Thursday, Mangal, Linthoi and Tarpiriyarani will arrive at Wangkhei High School again, backpacks on their shoulders, hoping to see more of their classmates. That sense of hope, of continuity, is important for Manipur in many ways. For it will represent steps taken on the long road back to peace.