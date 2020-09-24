Repeat post-mortem of 3 Maoists killed in encounter, says Telangana court

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:34 IST

The Telangana high court on Thursday directed that the state government order a repeat post-mortem of the bodies of three Maoists, including two women, who were killed in an exchange of fire with the special party police forces in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday night.

Acting on a petition filed by senior advocate P Raghunath on behalf of the Civil Liberties Committee, the high court directed that the bodies of the three slain Maoists, which were already handed over to their family members, be taken back and kept in a freezer at Kothagudem government hospital.

The court directed that the government take steps for conducting a second post-mortem of the bodies by forensic experts belonging to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government hospital, Warangal.

“The entire process of post-mortem should be video-graphed and the report should be submitted to the court in a sealed cover,” the court said and posted the case to October 5 for further hearing.

In the morning, the Civil Liberties Committee moved a lunch-motion petition before the high court requesting that a comprehensive inquiry be ordered into the killing of three Maoists in an alleged encounter with the police in Chennapuram forest areas of Charla block in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Alleging that it was a fake encounter, the petitioner demanded that cases should be filed against the police involved in the killing of the Maoists under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The committee also wanted that a revised autopsy be conducted on the bodies of the Maoists under the supervision of forensic experts either at Warangal or Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Bhadradri Kothagudem superintendent of police Sunil Dutt said the bodies of the three Maoists who were killed in the encounter were identified and their bodies were handed over to the relatives.

The slain Maoists were identified as: Sodi Jogaiah (25), a local guerrilla squad member of Kishtarampadu village, Madakam Malli (22), a member of Chennapuram squad who had worked in protection team of Telangana state Maoist party member Azad alias Koyyada Sambaiah and Madakam Mangi (24) an LGS member of Bhuvanagiri village.

The SP said Jogaiah was involved in as many as 26 cases including killing of four people accusing them of police informers in the last three years.