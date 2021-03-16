Replace judge in coal scam: SC to Delhi HC

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to replace the special judge in Delhi trying the coal block allocation scam cases over delay in deciding the matters.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, took note of a letter received by the registrar general of the Delhi high court last month to appoint some other judge in place of Bharat Parashar who was designated as a special judge by the apex court in 2014.

The registrar general sought permission of the SC to nominate another suitable officer as special judge in place of Bharat Parashar, “in the matter which is pending for about six years when the law contemplates the disposal of such matters in two years, which may be extended up to 4 times by periods of six months each”.

“We find that Mr Bharat Parashar, who has acted as a special judge, Patiala House Court, New Delhi, needs to be replaced, as he has now completed more than 6 years in the post after having been posted as special judge in the above mentioned court since August 19, 2014,” said the court.

The CAG’s report tabled in Parliament in August 2012 had pegged the losses due to irregularities in allocation of coal blocks at ₹1.8 lakh crore.

Subsequently, the SC ordered a CBI probe into the case and designated a special court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON