 Representatives of tribal groups meet MHA, IB officials in Delhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Representatives of tribal groups meet MHA, IB officials in Delhi

Representatives of tribal groups meet MHA, IB officials in Delhi

ByPrawesh Lama, New Delhi
Feb 08, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Representatives of different tribal groups from Manipur held a meeting with senior officials of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) in New Delhi on Wednesday

Representatives of different tribal groups from Manipur held a meeting with senior officials of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) in New Delhi on Wednesday, people aware of the matter said.

The tribal groups held a discussion on their demand for a separate administration and the Centre’s plan to fence border between India and Myanmar. (PTI)
The tribal groups held a discussion on their demand for a separate administration and the Centre’s plan to fence border between India and Myanmar. (PTI)

During the three-hour meeting, which was also attended by Centre’s interlocutor AK Mishra, the tribal groups held a discussion on their demand for a separate administration and the Centre’s plan to fence the 1,643 kilometre-long border between India and Myanmar, effectively ending the free movement regime that allows people on both sides to venture 16km into each other’s territory without paperwork.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“All tribal leaders met under the banner of Zo United. It is a coordinating body of all apex tribal bodies and councils from different tribal districts. We also told the MHA representatives about the joint demand of a separate administration for all tribals, the state-sponsored violence and the electricity crisis in Churachandpur (Kuki dominated district in Manipur),” a tribal leader said on condition of anonymity.

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since May 3 last year, with other communities increasingly getting sucked into the violence that has continued unabated. Over the past eight months, at least 210 people have lost their lives, and over 50,000 people have been displaced.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Prawesh Lama

    Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On