Republic Day 2022: Google Doodle depicts elements of parade

As India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day, the Doodle artwork of the Google search engine reflects the elements of the largest official display of the national pride held on the day. Google Doodle depicts parade animals: an elephant, a horse, a dog, a camel; a red tabla; the parade path; a saxophone as part of the camel-mounted band; doves; and the tricolours of the nationals flag.

Republic Day 2022 commemorates 72 years of the Indian constitution taking effect as the nation transitioned to an independent republic. While the Indian constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, it was officially enacted on January 26, 1950, to coincide with the day the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or “complete independence”.

Republic Day 2022: Here’s when and where to watch parade ceremony

Republic Day is now celebrated over a four-day period to include the birth anniversary of iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23. The celebrations include cultural events that honour the resilience, history, and diverse social fabric of the world’s largest democracy. Today, a ceremonial boulevard will be held in New Delhi with tableaux from each state featuring dozens of bands, folk dancers, and government officials.

The parade ceremony will start with a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial where he will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen soldiers. President Ram Nath Kovind will hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. The President will then honour members of security forces with gallantry awards announced on the eve of Republic Day.

The parade will be broadcast live to millions across India where they can watch the carefully choreographed spectacle and reflect on over 70 years of freedom. The Republic Day parade can be watched on Doordarshan and its YouTube Channel.