Home / India News / Republic Day 2023: Check Delhi Metro timings and how to reach Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2023: Check Delhi Metro timings and how to reach Kartavya Path

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: The Delhi Metro train service will remain available for commuters at all stations during the Republic Day Parade on Thursday, DMRC said in its advisory.

Republic Day 2023: DMRC offers free metro ride for parade attendees on January 26. ((File))
Republic Day 2023: DMRC offers free metro ride for parade attendees on January 26. ((File))
ByShobhit Gupta

India is geared up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and grandeur on Thursday (January 26, 2023). The parade will begin at Kartavya Path in Delhi at 10.30am and will display marches by several contingents of the Armed Forces, and tableaus from various state and central departments. Ahead of the celebrations, the Delhi Metro will remain affected on several stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid difficulties onboard during the celebrations.

Read here: 17 states to showcase tableaux on Kartavya Path during R-Day parade

The Delhi Metro train service will remain available for commuters at all stations during the Republic Day parade on Thursday, the DMRC said in its advisory.

Boarding and de-boarding at the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Mandi House Metro stations will only be permitted to the parade invitees or ticket holders, from 5am to 2pm. After the parade is over, the invitees or ticket holders can again board the Metro at these stations.

To cater to the expected additional rush at these Metro stations, the DMRC said it will deploy additional customer facilitation agents/staff at these stations. Parking facilities at the stations will remain available for public convenience.

Read here: Video: Egypt prez in Delhi, will be Republic Day 2023 chief guest| 5 points

Earlier, the DMRC announced free Metro rides on Republic Day to parade invitees or parade e-ticket holders. To facilitate their journey to the venue, the Delhi Metro will issue the tickets free of cost. Those who desire to utilise this facility must carry a government-issued photo Identity card and must produce it at the station along with the bonafide parade e-ticket for collecting tickets (coupons).

These tickets (coupons) will be issued for travel between 4:30am and 8:00am on Thursday and exit through the tickets (coupons) will be allowed till 2pm.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day republic republic of india delhi metro droupadi murmu pm modi india gate parade yellow line january 26 + 8 more
republic day republic republic of india delhi metro droupadi murmu pm modi india gate parade yellow line january 26 + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out