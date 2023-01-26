Republic Day 2023: Check Delhi Metro timings and how to reach Kartavya Path

India is geared up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and grandeur on Thursday (January 26, 2023). The parade will begin at Kartavya Path in Delhi at 10.30am and will display marches by several contingents of the Armed Forces, and tableaus from various state and central departments. Ahead of the celebrations, the Delhi Metro will remain affected on several stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid difficulties onboard during the celebrations.

The Delhi Metro train service will remain available for commuters at all stations during the Republic Day parade on Thursday, the DMRC said in its advisory.

Boarding and de-boarding at the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Mandi House Metro stations will only be permitted to the parade invitees or ticket holders, from 5am to 2pm. After the parade is over, the invitees or ticket holders can again board the Metro at these stations.

To cater to the expected additional rush at these Metro stations, the DMRC said it will deploy additional customer facilitation agents/staff at these stations. Parking facilities at the stations will remain available for public convenience.

Earlier, the DMRC announced free Metro rides on Republic Day to parade invitees or parade e-ticket holders. To facilitate their journey to the venue, the Delhi Metro will issue the tickets free of cost. Those who desire to utilise this facility must carry a government-issued photo Identity card and must produce it at the station along with the bonafide parade e-ticket for collecting tickets (coupons).

These tickets (coupons) will be issued for travel between 4:30am and 8:00am on Thursday and exit through the tickets (coupons) will be allowed till 2pm.