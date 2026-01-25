Republic Day 2026: Is it the 76th, 77th or 78th Republic Day? Know everything here

India is gearing up for one of its most significant national celebrations, the Republic Day or the birth of the Republic as we know it. A view of illuminated India Gate in tricolours on the eve of Republic Day, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

But there is always some confusion about whether it is the 76th, 77th or the 78th Republic Day.

In 2026, the country will commemorate the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, observing its 77th Republic Day with pride and patriotism, featuring a grand parade and nationwide festivities.

Many people subtract 1950 from 2026, which gives 76, and some mistakenly assume the count should be 78. However, this approach ignores the fact that 1950 is counted as the first Republic Day, not year zero. Since this means marking the day includes the starting year, 2026 correctly marks the 77th Republic Day of India.

Republic Day 2026: Significance of the 77th Republic Day While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, it began governing itself under its own constitutional framework on January 26, 1950. It is this day that is commemorated by a spectacular Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, watched by millions of Indians. It is the Republic of India's birthday.

The day honours the nation’s sovereignty, democratic values, and progress, while also showcasing the impressive military formations and vibrant cultural tableaux.

The theme for the 2026 Republic Day celebration centres on ‘Vande Mataram’ and the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, reflecting patriotic spirit and a focus on self-reliance.

Rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade have been underway at Kartavya Path for quite some time now, ahead of the celebrations. The Republic Day Parade will be held on January 26, 2026, while the Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal will take place on January 28, followed by the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29.

January 26 is observed as a national holiday.