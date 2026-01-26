Republic Day 2026: What to know about parade route and the story behind Sikh Regiment's two salutes tradition

India observed the 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26, marked by the traditional ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi. New Delhi: Indian Army contingent marches during rain-affected full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Like every year, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Republic Day celebrations this year are special as they mark 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Follow live updates on Republic Day 2026 celebrations here. The celebration at Kartavya Path, in the heart of the national capital, remains the grandest and most prominent of the Republic Day events across the country.

Kartavya Path parade route The Republic Day parade starts at Vijay Chowk (near Rashtrapati Bhavan), proceeds through Kartavya Path (Rajpath), takes the C-Hexagon adjacent to India Gate and proceeds towards the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose behind India Gate.

The parade then proceeds towards the Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and finally culminates at the Red Fort. The duration of the Republic Day parade will be around 90 minutes.

Apart from the R-day parade, 30 tableaux from various states and Union Territories and central government departments will be on display. There will also be cultural performances made by a group of 2,500 artists.

The parade begins at 10:30 am. The entry gates for visitors open at 7 am, while the entry closes by 9 am.

Who takes part in the Republic Day parade? The annual parade comprises personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, and other CAPFs.

From the Indian Army, a total of seven marching contingents, including an animal contingent comprising Zansker ponies, Bactrian camel and dogs with handlers, Scouts Contingent, Rajput Contingent, Assam Contingent, JAK LI Contingent, ARTY Contingent, Bhairav Contingent in ‘Uncha Kadam taal’ and Ladakh Scouts will participate in the march.

The flypast will showcase Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Mi-17 in different formations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy’s marching contingent this year will comprise 144 young naval personnel and the Navy band, comprising 80 musicians.

Sikh Regiment's unique tradition While the military regiments march down Kartavya Path, each contingent follows the tradition of saluting the President of India. Before giving the official salute to the President, the regiment first offers a salute towards Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib,

The tradition is rooted in history as it was first initiated on January 24, 1979, during a full-dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade. When the Sikh Regiment marched during rehearsal from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort, they offered a salute towards Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in respect for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom. The gesture was reciprocated by the gurdwara’s sewadars, who showed respect by showering rose petals. The practice has been continuing for four and a half decades since then.