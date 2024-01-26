Republic Day: 66 CRPF officials to be conferred with Gallantry medals

The Centre has released the list of 66 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials being conferred with Gallantry Medals, including Bibhor Kumar Singh, who lost his legs in Bihar during an anti-Naxal operation and Sooraj R, who has been awarded posthumously for sacrificing his life. The recognitions comprise 1 Shaurya Chakra and 65 Medals for Gallantry, a press release stated. (PTI/File)

This marks the largest number of Gallantry Medals conferred among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The recognitions comprise 1 Shaurya Chakra and 65 Medals for Gallantry, a press release stated.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

These commendations contribute to the overall count of Gallantry Medals bestowed upon the force, reaching a total of 2619. It stands as a testament to the profound patriotism and steadfast commitment of the CRPF to serve the nation.

On the eve of Republic Day, the CRPF, the largest paramilitary force in the country, received 5 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 57 Medals for Meritorious Service.

The release said, “Of the 66 Medals, 60 were awarded for gallantry in 14 operations conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, while 6 were conferred upon the warriors for displaying gallant action in 3 operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) infested areas. Four gallant warriors were posthumously awarded with the Medal for Gallantry.”

In the press release, CRPF said, “CRPF acknowledges the faith reposed by the Nation and expresses gratitude for recognising its sacrifice to the Nation. The gallant warriors, true to their oath of protecting their Motherland even at the cost of their lives, reaffirm their pledge to serve the nation with reinvigorated zeal.”

Shaurya Chakra Awardee:

Bibhor Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant, exhibited exceptional courage during an anti-Maoist operation in the Chhakarbandha forest area of Aurangabad, Bihar, leading a strong counteroffensive against the Naxals. Unfortunately, he came under the impact of an IED blast triggered by the Naxals, sustaining severe and critical injuries. Despite his critical condition, Sh. Bibhor Kumar Singh, AC, exemplified extraordinary valour. He continued to provide cover fire, supporting his troop's advancement towards the hilltop, ultimately leading to the retreat of Naxals from the ambush site.

Medal for Gallantry Awardees (Posthumous):

On April 3, 2021, Ct/GD Dharm Dev Kumar, Ct/GD Sakhamuri Muralikrishna, Ct/GD Routhu Jagadish (210 CoBRA), and Ct/GD Samaiya Madvi (241 Bn) made the supreme sacrifice while neutralising Maoists in Chhattisgarh. In a fierce encounter that lasted over six hours, these troopers demonstrated remarkable bravery and professionalism. Their sacrifices have been duly recognised with the Medal for Gallantry (Posthumous).

Medal for Gallantry Awardees:

In an operation in Vill Badigam, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, Sh. Ajay Singh Parmar, 2 IC, and Ct/GD Jyoti Das, courageously engaged and neutralised terrorists attempting to escape, while Ct/GD Apurba Gogoi displayed courage in neutralising a fleeing terrorist during a CASO.