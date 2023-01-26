Republic Day: Patriotic fervour at Beating Retreat ceremony in Attari | Video

The Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. A video shared by news agency ANI shows an atmosphere of patriotic zeal and fervour gripping the border. Several hours before the ceremony, enthusiastic spectators began trickling into sitting areas on either side of chunky iron gates separating the two nations ( India-Pakistan) at the border.

The ritual has been a daily military exercise for India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers since 1959.

In Pics: India celebrates 74th Republic Day

Earlier in the day, Pakistani Rangers officers were seen wishing and exchanging gifts with BSF officers. Talking to ANI, BSF commandant Jasbir Singh extended Republic Day wishes to all the countrymen and said, "JCP Attari has made a unique identity as the symbol of nationality, a retreat ceremony takes place every evening and thousands of people come here daily to boost the morale of the personnel here."

He said they have organised a number of programmes here and also offered sweets to the Pakistan Rangers.

India commemorates January 26 as Republic Day as it was on this day in 1950 that the country adopted the constitution and officially became a sovereign republic. President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating Republic Day from Kartavya Path with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest at the parade.

The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade that started around 10:30am and ended close to noon after a fly-past.

