Republic Day: Patriotic fervour at Beating Retreat ceremony in Attari | Video

Republic Day: Patriotic fervour at Beating Retreat ceremony in Attari

Updated on Jan 26, 2023 07:30 PM IST

The ritual has been a daily military exercise for India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers since 1959.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers pose while offering sweets to each other during the celebrations to mark country's Republic Day at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35km from Amritsar on January 26, 2023. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)(AFP)
ByKanishka Singharia

The Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. A video shared by news agency ANI shows an atmosphere of patriotic zeal and fervour gripping the border. Several hours before the ceremony, enthusiastic spectators began trickling into sitting areas on either side of chunky iron gates separating the two nations ( India-Pakistan) at the border.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani Rangers officers were seen wishing and exchanging gifts with BSF officers. Talking to ANI, BSF commandant Jasbir Singh extended Republic Day wishes to all the countrymen and said, "JCP Attari has made a unique identity as the symbol of nationality, a retreat ceremony takes place every evening and thousands of people come here daily to boost the morale of the personnel here."

He said they have organised a number of programmes here and also offered sweets to the Pakistan Rangers.

India commemorates January 26 as Republic Day as it was on this day in 1950 that the country adopted the constitution and officially became a sovereign republic. President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating Republic Day from Kartavya Path with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest at the parade.

The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade that started around 10:30am and ended close to noon after a fly-past.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
republic day parade rehearsal republic day wagah attari retreat ceremony + 2 more
Thursday, January 26, 2023
