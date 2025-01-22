Republic Day full dress rehearsals: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory | Avoid these routes

Republic Day celebrations: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters in the city and the national capital region (NCR) for the Republic Day parade's full dress rehearsal. Rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2025 are underway at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (AP)

"In view of Full Dress #RepublicDay Parade Rehearsal on 22nd January, 2025 and Republic Day Celebration on 25th January, 2025 at Chhatrasal Stadium, Model Town, Delhi, special traffic arrangements will be effective on various routes. Please follow the advisory," the traffic police said in its post on X. The restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 1 pm.

Delhi traffic advisory

Alternate routes suggested by Delhi Traffic Police are:

Inner Ring Road - from IP College to Azadpur Chowk

GTK Road - from Shakti Nagar to Azadpur Chowk

Chhatrasal Stadium Road, Gujrawala Town

Burari Chowk to Vijay Nagar T-Point via Camp Chowk

Police have asked commuters and motorists to stay updated on the traffic restrictions in the national capital and plan their travel accordingly.

Notably, at the January 25 Republic Day celebration at the Chhatrasal Stadium, chief minister Atishi will host the National Flag. The traffic police said that for this event, around 250 buses and 1000 light vehicles are expected to come, which may possibly cause congestion around the stadium.

Hence, the traffic advisory has been issued for the Chhatrasal stadium event as well.

Traffic advisory in Gurugram

The Gurugram traffic police has also issued a traffic advisory for January 22 to January 23 and January 25 to January 26.

"This is to apprise all the Goods Vehicle Transporters, those medium and heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Gurugram/Delhi on the given dates," it said.

The advisory said:

Heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur on NH48 will be diverted at Pachgaon on KMP expressway.

Heavy vehicles from Gurugram local area will be diverted to the alternate routes at various points (Hero-Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Mehrauli Border, Sohna, Pataudi, Farukhnagar)

Milk, vegetables, fruits, fire brigade, ambulance, airport passenger's vehicles not restricted. Vehicles going towards other district or states use KMP Expressway from Panchgaon Chowk.

Notably, security arrangements and preparations in the national capital are underway in full swing ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In view of this, Delhi Police has also imposed a ban on the operations of all sub-conventional aerial platforms over the capital. The restriction will remain in force till February 1.

The use of platforms such as paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloon, quadcopters, have been prohibited, the order read.

If anyone is found in violation of this order, the person shall be punishable under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it said.

(With PTI inputs)