Republic Day: Flight op to be suspended briefly at Delhi airport till Jan 26 | Check timing

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2025 12:58 PM IST

Preparations for the 76th Republic Day are in full swing in the national capital, with dress rehearsals for the Parade taking place on Kartavyapath. 

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will remain under restrictions till January 26 due to the Republic Day week, the airport operator announced.

All arrivals and departures at the Delhi airport will be stopped from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm IST till January 26. (ANI)
All arrivals and departures at the Delhi airport will be stopped from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm IST till January 26. (ANI)

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), shared a 'Notice to Airmen' (NOTAM) advisory. It said, "As per the NOTAM issued for Republic Day from 19th to 26th Jan, no flights would be arriving or departing from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am to 12:45 pm IST."

"For updated flight information, passengers are requested to get in touch with the concerned Airline," it added.

Dress rehearsals for the Republic Day parade have already begun in the national capital, with the Delhi Traffic Police issuing an advisory to facilitate uninterrupted practice parade on Kartavyapath.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on Kartavyapath's Rafi Marg crossing, Janpath crossing, Mansingh Road crossing and C-Hexagon. The advisory will be in effect from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm during January 17 to 21.

Delhi Police urged motorists to follow traffic rules, asking them to be patient and heed to the instructions given by the traffic police. "Plan your journey in advance to avoid inconvenience," they said.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2025 prep: Don’t get caught in a jam in Delhi, know which routes to avoid

Additionally, the Delhi Police also announced that operation of drones or other sub-conventional aerial platforms would be prohibited over the national capital in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, said that the restriction will be in effect from January 18 to February 1.

It also said that by using such aerial platforms, anti-social elements or criminals or terrorists inimical to the nation might pose a threat to the safety of the public, dignitaries and the valuable installations in Delhi.

ALSO READ | 15 tableaux selected from states, UTs for Republic Day parade

The use of platforms such as paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloon, quadcopters, have been prohibited, the order read.

The order also imposes a ban on para-jumping from aircraft. Any person found in violation of this prohibitory order "shall be punishable under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)".

(with PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
