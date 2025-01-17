Republic Day 2025 prep, Auto Expo: Don’t get caught in a jam in Delhi, know which routes to avoid

Ahead of Republic Day (January 26), the rehearsals for the annual parade are in full swing. But starting today, there's also the Auto Expo (January 17 to 22). So on which dates you must avoid certain routes in the Capital, if you wish to reach your destination on time. Read on to know: Some routes would be blocked in Delhi due to Republic Day rehearsals. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Need an alternate route?

For commuters travelling between north Delhi and south Delhi, it is advised to take Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, Rajghat, Lajpat Ral Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Attaturk Marg and Kautilaya Marg. Likewise, for those travelling from East to Southwest Delhi via the Ring Road can take the Vandemataram Marg.

Those taking the road towards Vinay Marg, Shanti Path or moving in the direction of New Delhi and beyond can head towards Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, roundabout RML, Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street-Mandir Marg and proceed further to north Delhi or New Delhi, as per the advisory.

As per a traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals, special traffic arrangements have been put in order for January 17, 18, 20 and 21. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Dates to keep in mind

As per a traffic advisory, special traffic arrangements have been put in order for January 17, 18, 20 and 21. To ensure uninterrupted movement of tableaux and various contingents of the armed forces, who have convened in the Capital for Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, the Delhi Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on Rafi Marg crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road crossing and Kartavya Path to C-Hexagon. These restrictions will be enforced between 10.15am to 12.30pm on the said dates.

Auto enthusiasts must know

For those wanting to visit the Auto Expo, which is being organised at Bharat Mandapam as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, must know that reaching the venue early wouldn't be a great idea this time. Due to the Republic Day rehearsals, it would be better to head towards Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan after noon.

