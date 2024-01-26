Republic Day gallantry awards: Full list Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra awardees
Jan 26, 2024 12:57 AM IST
Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra; the Shaurya Chakra is the third-highest peacetime award.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday announced 80 gallantry awards, including six Kirti Chakra and 16 Shaurya Chakra, for India's armed forces.
Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra; the Shaurya Chakra is the third-highest peacetime award. Six Kirti Chakra awards were announced on Thursday, out of which three were conferred posthumously.
Meanwhile, two out of the total 16 Shaurya Chakra awards were conferred posthumously.
List of Kirti Chakra Awardees
- Major Digvijay Singh Rawat of 21st Battalion (Parachute Regiment, Special Forces)
- Major Deependra Vikram Basnet from Sikh Regiment's fourth battalion
- Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav from 21st battalion of Mahar Regiment
- Captain Anshuman Singh from 26th battalion of the Punjab Regiment (Army Medical Corps
- Havildar Abdul Majid of Parachute Regiment's ninth battalion (special forces)
- Sepoy Pawan Kumar from the 55th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles
List of Shaurya Chakra awardees
- Major Maneo Francis of the Parachute Regiment's 21st battalion
- Major Amandeep Jakhar from the Sikh Regiment's fourth battalion
- Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Singh of the Mahar Regiment
- Havildar Sanjay Kumar from 9 Assam Rifles
- Parshotam Kumar (civilian) from the Rashtriya Rifles
- Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera of Indian Navy
- Wing Commander Shailesh Singh (pilot) of Indian Air Force
- Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath (pilot) of Indian Air Force
- Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh of CRPF
- Mohan Lal from Jammu and Kashmir Police
- Amit Raina from Jammu and Kashmir Police
- Faroz Ahmad Dar from Jammu and Kashmir Police
- Varun Singh from Jammu and Kashmir Police
- Captain MV Pranjal of 63rd battalion of Rashtriya Rifles
- Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles
The awards also included 53 Sena Medal (seven posthumous), one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry). Apart from this, President Murmu approved 311 defence decorations to armed forces and other personnel.
