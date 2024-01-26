Republic Day gallantry awards: Full list Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra awardees

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday announced 80 gallantry awards, including six Kirti Chakra and 16 Shaurya Chakra, for India's armed forces. 80 gallantry awards announced for defence personnel and officers.

Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra; the Shaurya Chakra is the third-highest peacetime award. Six Kirti Chakra awards were announced on Thursday, out of which three were conferred posthumously.

Meanwhile, two out of the total 16 Shaurya Chakra awards were conferred posthumously.

List of Kirti Chakra Awardees

Major Digvijay Singh Rawat of 21st Battalion (Parachute Regiment, Special Forces)

Major Deependra Vikram Basnet from Sikh Regiment's fourth battalion

Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav from 21st battalion of Mahar Regiment

Captain Anshuman Singh from 26th battalion of the Punjab Regiment (Army Medical Corps

Havildar Abdul Majid of Parachute Regiment's ninth battalion (special forces)

Sepoy Pawan Kumar from the 55th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles

List of Shaurya Chakra awardees

Major Maneo Francis of the Parachute Regiment's 21st battalion

Major Amandeep Jakhar from the Sikh Regiment's fourth battalion

Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Singh of the Mahar Regiment

Havildar Sanjay Kumar from 9 Assam Rifles

Parshotam Kumar (civilian) from the Rashtriya Rifles

Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera of Indian Navy

Wing Commander Shailesh Singh (pilot) of Indian Air Force

Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath (pilot) of Indian Air Force

Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh of CRPF

Mohan Lal from Jammu and Kashmir Police

Amit Raina from Jammu and Kashmir Police

Faroz Ahmad Dar from Jammu and Kashmir Police

Varun Singh from Jammu and Kashmir Police

Captain MV Pranjal of 63rd battalion of Rashtriya Rifles

Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles

The awards also included 53 Sena Medal (seven posthumous), one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry). Apart from this, President Murmu approved 311 defence decorations to armed forces and other personnel.