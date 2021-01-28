IND USA
Policemen stand guard in front of the historic Red Fort after Tuesday's clashes between police and farmers, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 27, 2021. (REUTERS)
Republic Day violence: Protesters snatched magazines from constables, says FIR

The FIR has been filed at the Kotwali police station in north Delhi. It said 141 security personnel were injured during the violence at Red Fort.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:10 PM IST

Two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gears during the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, according to the FIR filed in connection with the incident.

The FIR has been filed at the Kotwali police station in north Delhi. It said 141 security personnel were injured during the violence at Red Fort.

According to the FIR, the protestors tried to snatch the guns but both the constables saved their weapons. They, however, could not save the magazines.

"The mob tried to snatch the MP-5 gun of constable Bhawani Singh. However, he managed to save the gun but could not save the magazine which had 20 live rounds. Similarly, the mob also snatched the magazine with 20 live rounds of constable Naresh's SLR gun," the FIR stated.

Detailing the sequence of events, the FIR said, "There was heavy security deployment in and around the Red Fort due to Republic Day celebrations. Police allowed the tractor rally of the farmers on four routes. They were not allowed to enter the Kotwali area".

It said around 12 pm, the north district control room informed that the farmers in huge numbers were heading towards Shanti Van Chowk from Rajghat.

The barricades were already put in place due to the Republic Day security.

"Around 12.15 pm, 1,000 to 1,200 people came on 30 to 40 tractors, 125 to 130 bike and in private cars and reached near the barricades and insisted on going towards Red Fort," it said.

"They were asked to head back towards their pre-decided routes for the rally, but the protestors did not pay heed to police warnings and broke the barricades with their tractors. They also tried to run their tractors over police personnel, the FIR said.

It said later, the protesters broke the barricades and headed towards the Red Fort.

When they were going towards the Red Fort, tableaux were also passing through the Netaji Subhash Marg," the FIR added.

It said the protesters entered the Red Fort premises and went upstairs on the rampart.

"The mob later hoisted different flags there. They also started creating nuisance on the rampart. The unruly mob was asked to come downstairs. They went to Meena Bazar area to enter the into Red Fort. When the police tried to take them out of Lahore Gate, the mob became violent and attacked personnel. The mob thrashed the police personnel and threw them in the wells.

"They damaged a bus, a government gypsy and other vehicles. The mob robbed the anti-riots gears -- cane stick, shields, body protectors, helmets etc from the police personnel," it said.

The FIR said the mob had also taken hostage some police personnel near the Lahore gate public toilet and they damaged the ticket counter.

The Delhi Police has named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with the Red Fort incident.

Police have also invoked IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot, etc), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder).

The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and the Arms Act have been added in the FIR.

