Rescuers pull out body of 5-year-old stuck in borewell

A five-year-old girl died a day after falling into a borewell in Karnal’s Harisinghpura village on Monday morning. The girl, trapped for nearly 18 hours, was pulled out by the NDRF team after a 10-hour-long rescue operation.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
In the hope that the child could be alive, an audio recording of her parents’ voice was also played to give her a sense of security.
In the hope that the child could be alive, an audio recording of her parents’ voice was also played to give her a sense of security.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

She fell in the borewell belonging to her family while playing in the fields on Sunday in Gharaunda area, news agency PTI quoted Gharaunda police station house officer, Inspector Sachin, as saying. “After being pulled out from the borewell by the rescuers, she was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Karnal where doctors declared her dead,” the SHO said.

According to the family members, the girl was playing outside her house when she went missing and the family launched a search operation. Oxygen was being supplied inside the borewell and rescuers used a camera to check on the child through which they saw her foot. In the hope that the child could be alive, an audio recording of her parents’ voice was also played to give her a sense of security, he said.He, however, said no movement from the child.

