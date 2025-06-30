Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Reservation chart may soon be prepared 8 hours before train departure

ByHT News Desk
Jun 30, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Currently, the reservation chart is prepared four hours before the departure of the train, which leads to uncertainty for passengers with waitlist tickets.

Among the series of measures proposed to ease ticket booking experience and passenger movement, the Indian Railways is mulling to prepare reservation charts eight hours before the departure. 

This move will reduce uncertainties for passengers with waitlist tickets. The passengers will get the first update on waitlist status well in advance.(Unsplash/Representational Image)
This move will reduce uncertainties for passengers with waitlist tickets. The passengers will get the first update on waitlist status well in advance.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

Under this, for trains departing before 14:00 hours, the chart will be prepared the previous day at 21:00 hours. 

Currently, the reservation chart is prepared four hours before the departure of the train, which leads to uncertainty for passengers with waitlist tickets. 

The passengers will get the first update on waitlist status well in advance. It will benefit passengers travelling from remote locations or suburbs of major cities for catching long distance trains. It will also provide more time to make alternative arrangements in case the wait list is not confirmed.

Meanwhile, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the upgradation of the passenger reservation system on Sunday. The project has been executed for the last few months by CRIS.

Under the upgraded PRS, only the authenticated users will be able to book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website, beginning July 1, 2025. 

Further, Tatkal ticket will require OTP-based authentication using Adhaar of any other government verified documents or government id, available at DigiLocker account stated by the railways

Upgraded PRS system

The upgraded PRS (Passenger Reservation System) is designed to be agile, flexible, and scalable, capable of handling ten times the current load. It will significantly boost ticket booking capacity, enabling over 1.5 lakh bookings per minute, an almost fivefold increase from the existing 32,000 tickets per minute.

The new system features a multilingual, user-friendly interface for both booking and enquiries. Users will be able to specify their seat preferences and view a fare calendar. Additionally, the PRS now includes integrated support for Divyangjan, students, patients, and other special user categories

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Reservation chart may soon be prepared 8 hours before train departure
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On