Principal, warden and seven students booked under Pocso Act: Cops

Mysuru: A Residential school principal, hostel warden, and seven students were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and on charges of ragging, neglect, and engaging in a forcible sexual act in Tumakuru, police said on Thursday. According to reports, a ninth-grade student enrolled at a Residential School in Tumkur, reportedly suffered repeated sexual abuse and physical torment by his seniors (Representational Image)

According to reports, a ninth-grade student enrolled at a residential School in Tumkur, reportedly suffered repeated sexual abuse and physical torment by his seniors. These senior students allegedly subjected him to forced sexual acts spanning from January to March this year, which eventually led the victim to leave the school, police said.

The police investigation revealed that the boy was reportedly victimised by seven students from classes nine and ten. Apart from sexual assault, the students allegedly burnt him with cigarettes, cut him with blades, poured hot wax on his body, and assaulted him with rods, according to the complaint.

Despite his resistance, the victim was threatened with harm if he dared to report the abuse, police said.

The parents of the victim alleged that when they reported the issue to school authorities, no action was taken. Both the principal and the warden denied the occurrence of any such incident within the school premises. Even the chairman and the principal reportedly displayed indifference towards the grievances of the victim’s parents.

The police have responded to the case by filing an FIR under the Pocso Act based on the parent’s complaint. The accused include the students involved, the warden, and the principal.

The Warden, who is considered the primary accused, is believed to have played a crucial role in enabling the ongoing harassment. Despite repeated complaints from the victim’s parents regarding the sexual harassment, the school principal allegedly failed to take appropriate action.

The victim was taken home by his parents on March 23. Following the assault, he received medical care at institutions like the NIMHANS in Bengaluru and other clinics.

Inspector Naveen Kumar from the woman police station stated, “Soon after receiving the complaint, we have filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

The charges include IPC section 377 (unnatural sexual activities), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done with common intention), as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault against children), and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The officer added that all the students suspected of the crime are yet to be identified as they have joined other colleges after finishing school. A process to identity them is underway.

