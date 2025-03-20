Resolution against Waqf bill cleared by assembly

The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing the Centre’s proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, citing concerns over its impact on state autonomy and Waqf board administration, amid a walkout by the Opposition. The resolution, tabled by law minister HK Patil, was passed amid a walkout by the Opposition (PTI)

The resolution, tabled by law minister HK Patil, was passed amid a walkout by the Opposition. The resolution, backed by the ruling party asked the Union government to reconsider the bill, emphasising the need for broader consultations with stakeholders. The Congress argued that the amendment would centralise control, undermining the state’s authority over Waqf properties and governance.

Patil stated that the House unanimously rejected the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as it was against the interests of the state’s people. The resolution also called on the Centre to withdraw the legislation.

“The Act does not reflect the aspirations and opportunities of all sections of people in the country. This House unanimously rejects the amendment to the Waqf Act as it is completely against the universal aspirations of the people of Karnataka and the secular principles of the nation. In this context, this House unanimously requests the central government to take immediate action to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” Patil said.

The resolution also highlighted concerns raised by the Karnataka State Waqf Board and various stakeholders, who opposed the proposed changes. “Despite objections from institutions and religious bodies, the bill was unilaterally introduced in Parliament,” it stated. Patil further noted that the 2013 amendments to the Waqf Act already provided a framework for managing Waqf properties, which include 28 endowed institutions in the state.

Citing constitutional provisions, the resolution pointed out that matters related to Waqf properties fall under the Concurrent List, where both state and central governments have legislative authority. However, it asserted that the proposed amendments intrude upon the state’s executive and legislative domain.

“In Entry 10 of our list, burial grounds are mentioned, while Entry 45 covers land and land records. These subjects fall under the exclusive purview of the state government. The Centre does not have the authority to amend laws related to these matters,” the resolution read, adding that any changes to such legislation must be made with the involvement of state authorities.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticised the resolution, arguing that it diverted attention from larger issues. “The situation has escalated. This is not just about farmers; people are facing eviction. Even the school where Visvesvaraya studied has been marked for demolition. Temples, monasteries, and Basavanna’s temple have all been targeted,” he said.

He further questioned the state government’s stance, stating, “Thousands of acres of land have been looted. People are trying to claim land wherever they can. Even Google has recorded this. Did this happen during our tenure or someone else’s? If notices were issued, would that be a mistake? Even after all this, the government still blames the Centre.”

Ashoka also pointed out that if 50% of the states approve a law, it becomes legally binding. “We have more than 50% of BJP-ruled states. There are 18 states in our favour. Shouldn’t they have at least this much common sense? But they are not interested,” he said.