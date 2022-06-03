Resort politics: A regular feature for political parties

New Delhi: Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on June 10, the Congress has shifted its Rajasthan and Haryana legislators to resorts in Udaipur and Raipur to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from poaching them. This is not the first such instance of political parties doing so.

In August 1984, Telegu Desam Party legislators were rushed to a resort near Bengaluru amid attempts to topple its government in Andhra Pradesh’ when chief minister NT Rama Rao was away in the US for treatment.

BJP lawmakers stayed at a five-star hotel in Mumbai before the party’s government was formed in Karnataka in 2016 following the fall of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government.

Over 100 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators were taken to a resort after the death of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016 amid a power tussle within the party.

In 2007, Congress’s Dorjee Khandu sent a group of 20 Arunachal Pradesh legislators to a resort in Gurgaon after engineering a rebellion against then chief minister Gegong Apang.

A group of Bihar’s Lok Janshakti Party lawmakers was sent to Jamshedpur in 2005 to ensure their support for the Janata Dal (United)-BJP government.