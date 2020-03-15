Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:01 IST

Highlights MP budget session begins on Monday

Governor has asked for floor test after his address

CM Kamal nath says he is confident of proving majority

Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Sunday said that the state governor should respect the Constitution and limit himself to the same, he was responding to governor Lalji Tandon’s midnight missive asking him to seek trust vote in the state assembly.

The state assembly’s budget session beginning Monday is expected to be stormy as the Opposition BJP is likely to corner the government claiming it has lost the majority in the House after resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, including a few ministers.

Chief minister Kamal Nath was however confident of proving majority in the house. “We will not allow the BJP to succeed in its design. I am confident about the government proving its majority,” he said.

However, he added, “BJP wants the (22) Congress MLAs are held captive in Bangalore when a floor test is held here. Voting has a meaning when all are free to vote in a free atmosphere.”

The Congress leader accused the BJP of using “chartered planes” to take the MLAs to Bangalore. He said the fact that the MLAs were being protected by police in a BJP ruled state and copies of their resignations were brought to Bhopal by a BJP leader suggested there was a conspiracy.

He added, “I would like to request the governor to respect the Constitution and its values and limit himself to the same.”

In the midnight missive to chief minister, the governor directed him to seek a trust vote in the assembly on Monday immediately after his address.

“The only business after my address in the House will be voting on the state government’s trust motion. The voting will take place only by pushing the button. No other method will be adopted for the same. Videography of the entire proceedings will be done through independent persons and in any way the proceedings will not be deferred, delayed or suspended,” Tandon’s letter said.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath cabinet flagged a coronavirus threat in the state ahead of the expected floor test on Sunday.

“The cabinet discussed how the Coronavirus outbreak has led to deferring of state assembly sessions or proceedings in several states. However, whether or not it should be replicated in MP will be decided by the House only when it meets,” said State cabinet minister PC Sharma

The state cabinet’s concern over Coronavirus on the eve of the expected floor test in the state assembly has raised suspicion in the mind of BJP leaders.

State BJP spokesperson and MLA Rameshwar Sharma alleged that the government wanted to delay the floor test in the name of coronavirus.

BJP national vice-president and MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded an “immediate floor test” after governor’s address as per the latter’s instructions.

Congress on Sunday called back its MLAs from Jaipur where they had been flown on March 11 to guard against alleged poaching by the BJP.

The number of these MLAs was said to be about 80. They have been accommodated in a posh hotel in Bhopal, said Congress leaders.

As per a health department official, all the MLAs were tested for coronavirus.

The BJP MLAs who were flown to Gurugram in a chartered plane are yet to return to the state.

While suspense continues over the 22 Congress rebel MLAs return to Madhya Pradesh in time for the inaugural day of the budget session, the MLAs in video messages said they had requested the governor for CRPF security so that they could return to Madhya Pradesh.

Congress minister PC Sharma said the rebel MLAs had been kidnapped.

“These 22 Congress MLAs have been kidnapped. On seeing them it appears that they have been hypnotized and subjected to Tantra-Mantra (black magic),” said Sharma.

Of the 22 MLAs, the 16 Congress MLAs whose resignations are yet to be accepted by the state assembly speaker NP Prajapati, have in letters addressed to the speaker expressed their inability to appear before him given a ‘bad law and order situation and atmosphere of uncertainty in the state’.

Each of the MLA in his letter drafted in a similar fashion said to the speaker, “I humbly request you to accept my resignation in the same manner in which you accepted the resignations of six other MLAs.”

One of the MLAs Jajpal Singh Jajji says in one of the video messages, “The speaker has called me to appear before him to explain my stand. But I fear that MP government may arrest me on any pretext. The government can also exert pressure on me through my family members in the name of my protection.”

The speaker couldn’t be reached for his comments on the letters.

Home minister Bala Bachchan in a statement said, “The government of Madhya Pradesh has no objection to the MLAs in Bengaluru seeking CRPF security.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party issued a three-line whip asking its lone MLA in the state assembly Rajesh Shukla to vote in favour of the government in the event of a floor test.