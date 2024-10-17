Responsibility of all of us to keep Pali language alive: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the recognition of Pali as a classical language honours the great heritage of Lord Buddha. PM Modi was speaking at the International Abhidhamma Divas held in the national Capital New Delhi. (ANI photo)

Speaking on International Abhidhamma Divas, PM Modi announced plans to inaugurate several Buddhist projects in Sarnath on October 20.

“In three days, on October 20, I will be going to Varanasi, where the inauguration of various development works in Sarnath will take place. We are safeguarding our past while also constructing new legacies,” PM Modi said.

“Language is the soul of civilisation and culture. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to keep the Pali language alive, to keep the words of Lord Buddha alive with its original values”, he said.

He criticised previous governments for “neglecting” India’s cultural roots, saying that the current government is “committed to self-respect and confidence”.

“The country is now moving forward with self-respect, self-confidence, and self-pride, freeing itself from the inferiority complex,” Modi said.

PM Modi continued to invoke Buddha’s teachings saying that the next 25 years is a period for India’s development guided by Buddhist principles.