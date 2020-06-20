Restaurant owner in Assam redesigns robots to serve food to Covid-19 patients
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Assam has climbed to 5,006 while the death toll stands at nine.india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:30 IST
SN Farid, a restaurant owner from Guwahati has redesigned robots to serve food and medicine to Covid-19 patients and facilitate virtual meeting with doctors.
“We were using robots for 1.5 years to serve drinks to customers. I redesigned them to assist health care professionals,” Farid told ANI here.
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that as many as 102 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Assam, taking the total cases in the state to 5,006, including 1,928 active cases, 3,066 discharged and nine deaths.