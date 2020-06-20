e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Restaurant owner in Assam redesigns robots to serve food to Covid-19 patients

Restaurant owner in Assam redesigns robots to serve food to Covid-19 patients

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Assam has climbed to 5,006 while the death toll stands at nine.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Guwahati
The Guwahati-based restaurant owner has redesigned robots to assist health care professionals amid Covid-19 crisis.
The Guwahati-based restaurant owner has redesigned robots to assist health care professionals amid Covid-19 crisis. (ANI News/YouTube)
         

SN Farid, a restaurant owner from Guwahati has redesigned robots to serve food and medicine to Covid-19 patients and facilitate virtual meeting with doctors.

“We were using robots for 1.5 years to serve drinks to customers. I redesigned them to assist health care professionals,” Farid told ANI here.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that as many as 102 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Assam, taking the total cases in the state to 5,006, including 1,928 active cases, 3,066 discharged and nine deaths.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
At least five days’ institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi
At least five days’ institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi
LIVE: Brazil tops 1 mn Covid-19 cases, experts say real number may be 7 times higher
LIVE: Brazil tops 1 mn Covid-19 cases, experts say real number may be 7 times higher
Petrol, diesel prices raised again; to cost Rs 78.88 and Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi
Petrol, diesel prices raised again; to cost Rs 78.88 and Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi
Delhi’s Covid-19 count crosses 50K, death toll breaches 2K-mark
Delhi’s Covid-19 count crosses 50K, death toll breaches 2K-mark
The way Sachin attacked Akhtar, Akram and me was amazing: Waqar
The way Sachin attacked Akhtar, Akram and me was amazing: Waqar
NDA gains Rajya Sabha ground, BJP bags 11 of 24 seats
NDA gains Rajya Sabha ground, BJP bags 11 of 24 seats
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In