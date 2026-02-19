Retired Isro employee held for killing wife

Police on Wednesday arrested a 75-year-old retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after he strangled his 71-year-old wife to death in their apartment on the eastern outskirts of Bengaluru, officers said. Investigators say the man was contemplating suicide due to his health complications and emotional distress, and might have killed his wife out of fear of leaving her alone if he died. Representational image. (Pexel)

“On Wednesday at 10 am, the man approached his wife while she was in the kitchen and strangled her using a towel,” Ramesh Banoth, joint commissioner of police for the East Division, told reporters.

The man then contacted an acquaintance, who alerted others in the building, prompting neighbours to rush to the flat, where they found the wife lying unresponsive. A doctor who lives in the same complex examined her and notified the authorities, added Banoth.

Officers from Avalahalli Police Station arrived shortly afterwards, confirmed her death and took the accused into custody.

“Based on the information received, a case of murder under BNS has been registered at Avalahalli Police Station, and the accused has been taken into custody. During questioning, he did not provide coherent responses. He appears to be mentally disturbed,” Banoth said.

Investigators said preliminary findings indicate the accused had been dealing with health complications and emotional distress and was contemplating suicide. Officers said he appeared deeply worried about what would happen to his wife if he died first.

During initial interrogation, the man reportedly told investigators, “If I die, who will take care of her? We have no relatives here. I did not want her to suffer alone.”

Police said the couple’s daughter lives in the US and has been informed about the incident.

Saidulu Adavath, deputy commissioner of police for Whitefield Division, said investigators are examining the accused’s mental health and medical background as part of the inquiry. “He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and was distressed. He allegedly intended to take his life after the incident, which is why he attacked his wife. There appears to be no other major reason,” Adavath said.

Police said the exact circumstances and motive remain under investigation. Officers are reviewing his medical history and mental health condition to better understand the events leading up to the killing.