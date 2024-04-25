Return of Indian crew members of MSC Aries linked to contractual obligations: MEA

New Delhi: Sixteen Indian crew members of a cargo vessel seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are expected to return to the country after the completion of some contractual obligations, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo)

There were a total of 17 Indians in the 25-member crew of MSC Aries, which was taken over by a special forces unit of the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13. Ann Tessa Joseph, the sole woman among the Indian crew members, returned home on April 18.

Asked about the status of the other 16 Indian crew members at a regular media briefing, Jaiswal said the Indian side had sought consular access to them. The consular access was granted and Indian officers met the crew members on Thursday.

“They are regularly in contact with their families, their health is good, and they are not facing any difficulties on the ship,” Jaiswal said.

“As far as the question of their return is concerned, there are some technicalities. They have certain contractual obligations. Their return will depend on when these are completed,” he said.

The Indian side has been focused on ensuring the return of all the Indian crew members, who are currently on board the Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel associated with London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group.

Iranian ambassador Iraj Elahi has said the crew had not been detained. “They are free and can return to India whenever they want. They are currently under the command of the ship’s captain,” Elahi said.