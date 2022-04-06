Revamped integrated passenger terminal to open in June at Hyderabad airport

NEW DELHI: The first phase of the revamped integrated passenger terminal with 149 check-in counters, 26 security screening machines, and 44 immigration counters is scheduled to be inaugurated in June at the Hyderabad airport. The airport is being expanded to cater to the rising traffic and augment the passenger handling capacity beyond 34 million.

“The expanded domestic and international pier buildings will have more lounges, retail, and F&B [Food and Beverage] outlets... there will be 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates, and nine remote arrival gates available for smooth operations,” said a spokesperson for GMR, which runs the airport.

The spokesperson added four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs) have been added to enhance runway capacity and improve operational efficiency. “These RETs are designed to allow aircraft to taxi off the runway at relatively shorter distances and hence reduce runway occupancy time, thereby increasing runway capacity. To accelerate passenger boarding and disembarking from the aircraft, three aerobridges will be operational.”

The spokesperson said a Ground Service Equipment tunnel, the first at any airport in India, will minimise the time lost during the crisscross movement of airlines and ground support operations vehicles, equipment, and passenger coaches required for the turnaround of flights. This will save fuel for airlines, ground handlers, airline food caterers, etc, and reduce carbon footprint, the spokesperson added.

The tunnel will also ensure safe operations of vehicles and aircraft and seamless baggage and passenger movement.

Separately, a dedicated space has been created for security screening infrastructure and pre-embarkation security checks for the Central Industrial Security Force to cut down the minimum connection time for transfer passengers and crew members at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). An airport spokesperson said this transit area enables a shorter time gap between connecting flights for passengers.

Officials said the facility will help decongest the airport. The passengers, who would earlier exit and re-enter the terminal and wait for their onward flight, will now be able to board without undergoing the process. “Travellers with a domestic layover at CSMIA now easily transfer with reduced congestion and transit time.”