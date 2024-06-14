Revanna case: Ex-driver’s son alleges assault, FIR lodged

A first information report (FIR) was filed on Thursday by the son of Ajith, former driver of suspended JD (S) leader Prajwal Revanna family, alleging he was forcibly taken away from his home to a nearby field and assaulted by unknown people, a police officer familiar with the matter said. The son of Ajith stated that a few miscreants broke into the house, forcibly took him to a nearby sugarcane field, assaulted him, and then fled the scene (File photo)

Holenarasipura rural police inspector M Pradeep quoted the FIR filed by Mohith (27) as stating that Ajith’s family, residing in Moodalahippe village in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district, were being harassed for couple of days. On June 9 at around 4am, a three-four miscreants pelted stones at the residence of Ajith, where his wife and parents are residing.

The complainant stated that a few miscreants broke into the house, forcibly took him to a nearby sugarcane field, assaulted him, and then fled the scene. The incident took place on Monday at 7.30 pm.

“I could not identify the strangers who assaulted me as the three persons wore scarves on their faces. I received treatment at Holenarasipura government hospital on Thursday,” he told the police.

The Holenarasipura rural police inspector said that a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 324 (causing hurt with weapons) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

“We are searching for the accused through scientific digital evidence, and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

This series of attacks come days after Ajith was detained by the SIT on June 5 in Chikkamagalur for questioning. He was later released on the same day. He is accused of recording and distributing a video of the victim, allegedly under Bhavani Revanna’s instructions. The victim, a 65-year-old woman, was reportedly kidnapped from her house, and Ajith’s involvement has been confirmed in the video, police said.

An FIR was registered against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult to modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Holenaraseepur town police station, Hassan district.

The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations by a 47-year-old woman who was employed at the Revanna household.

Prajwal Revanna was charged with sexual assault after pen drives containing videos of him with different women surfaced in Hassan.

He had left the country on April 27, a day after polling took place in his constituency of Hassan. He returned from Germany and was immediately arrested by the SIT at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru on May 31.