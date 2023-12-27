close_game
close_game
News / India News / Revanth urges PM to grant national status to dam project

Revanth urges PM to grant national status to dam project

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Dec 27, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appeals to PM Modi to grant national project status to Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project and seeks assistance for pending projects.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant national project status to Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project being constructed on Krishna river, as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

CM Revanth, along with deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the finance and planning portfolio, met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The CM submitted a memorandum to Modi, seeking liberal assistance from the Centre to the state and clearance of various pending projects.

Speaking to reporters in the Capital later, Vikramarka said the state government had reminded the Prime Minister that the Centre had promised to grant national project status to one irrigation project each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, post bifurcation of the combined state, as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

“While the Centre has granted national project status to Polavaram major irrigation project on Godavari river, no such status was given to any of the irrigation projects in Telangana. We have requested PM Modi to grant national project status to Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme being constructed at a cost of 35,000 crore,” the deputy CM said.

He said the Centre was expected to release a special grant of 450 crore every year to Telangana from 2014-2015 to 2023-24 as per the AP Reorganisation Act. While the Centre has released 2,250 crore so far, it is yet to release another 1800 crore for the years between 2019-20 to 2023-24.

“Similarly, the Centre is yet to release 2,233.54 crore towards devolution of central funds to Telangana as per 15th finance commission recommendations for 2022-23 and 2023-24. We requested the Prime Minister to see that the pending amount be released immediately for bailing out the state from financial crisis,” Vikramarka said.

The other points brought to the notice of the Prime Minister by the chief minister and his deputy are: upgradation of 12 state highways into national highways, permission for admissions into the Central Tribal University established by the Centre at Mulugu, establishment of a steel plant at Bayyaram in Khammam district and railway coach factory at Kazipet, as promised in AP Reorganisation Act, revival of Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project approved by the Centre way back in 2010, establishment of a green field mega textile park at Warangal and sanctioning of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad and a Sainik School at Secunderabad.

“The Prime Minister responded positively to all our proposals. We hope there will be complete cooperation from the Centre for the development of Telangana,” Vikramarka said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out