Revenue, forest depts conclude survey of land ‘encroached’ by ex-Karnataka’s speaker

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jan 19, 2025 06:32 AM IST

According to the forest department, Ramesh Kumar had allegedly encroached upon 62 acres of forest land two decades ago

The state revenue and forest departments have concluded the two-day survey of the forest land in Srinivaspur taluk that was allegedly encroached upon by former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar over two decades ago, officials familiar with the matter said.

The state revenue and forest departments concluded the two-day survey of the forest land in Srinivaspur taluk that was allegedly encroached upon by former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar over two decades ago (File photo)
The survey conducted under the directive of the high court was carried out under the leadership of Kolar deputy commissioner MR Ravi and deputy conservator of forests Sarina Sikkaligar, and deputy director of land records (DDLR) M Sanjay. It concluded on Thursday.

Kolar deputy commissioner MR Ravi Kumar told HT: “While the revenue department conducted the survey by following procedures based on the Forest Settlement Map and a notification issued in 1937, the forest department conducted the survey as per the 1944 Forest Notification.”

“To address discrepancies raised by the applicant, Ramesh Kumar, the survey was conducted using three different methods: the forest department’s Gunter chain (device to measure land), the revenue department’s chain, and a modern Rover machine,” he said.

According to the forest department, Ramesh Kumar had allegedly encroached upon 62 acres of forest land two decades ago. He has refuted the allegations. On December 15 last year, the HC ordered a survey of the disputed land by both state revenue and forest departments.

Ravi further said that a report detailing the findings will be submitted to the government within two to three days, after which it will be presented to the high court.

DCF Sarina Sikkaligar told HT that there was clear evidence of encroachment on the forest department land, particularly in Survey Nos. 1 and 2 at Hosahudya village in Srinivaspura taluk in Kolar district.

Sarina pointed out that the joint survey report would not be signed unless the DDLR-provided map explicitly showed the extent of encroachment.

The forest land dispute involving former speaker Ramesh Kumar has been a contentious issue for over two decades

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
