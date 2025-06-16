Reverse sitting, no helmets: Viral stunt on Noida Expressway draws 53,500 fine

A stunt by a man and a woman on a moving motorcycle on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway drew a challan of ₹53,500 by Noida traffic police on Sunday. Noida traffic police issued the challan on Sunday at around 1:46 pm.(HT)

A five-second clip of the stunt, widely circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, shows a man riding bike while a woman is sitting in reverse position on the petrol tank with her legs across him. Both of them are seen riding without helmets on the busy Expressway, however, the woman is holding a helmet. The number of the bike in Delhi-registered.

The city police has also been informed about the incident and has been asked to take strict action against them.

Police said the incident was also captured by CCTV cameras installed on the Noida Expressway. However, by the time the traffic police were issuing the challan, a commuter had already recorded the video and tagged the traffic police on X.

"Taking cognizance of the video, we have issued a challan of ₹53,500 under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act," said Noida (Traffic) Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakan Singh Yadav, adding that the incident took place on Sunday afternoon under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station, which has also been informed.

The police issued the challan for dangerous driving, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, violation of traffic rules, and disobedience of any lawful direction given by the authorities, under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The challan was issued on Sunday at around 1:46 pm.

According to Noida traffic police data, 8,88,909 challans were issued from January 2025 to March 2025, including 4,72,720 for riding without a helmet.