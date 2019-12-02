Review petition filed against Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 15:14 IST

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, a legal heir of original Ayodhya land dispute litigant, on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its ruling in favour of the Ram temple at the disputed site. This is the first review petition filed by a Muslim party against the verdict that had ordered a 5-acre plot be given to the Sunni Board by the government because the community had been wronged more than once.