Review petition filed against Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict

This is the first review petition filed by a Muslim party against the verdict that had ordered a 5-acre plot be given to the Sunni Board by the government because the community had been wronged more than once.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2019 15:14 IST
Ashok Bagriya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A general view of Ayodhya.(REUTERS)
         

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, a legal heir of original Ayodhya land dispute litigant, on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its ruling in favour of the Ram temple at the disputed site. This is the first review petition filed by a Muslim party against the verdict that had ordered a 5-acre plot be given to the Sunni Board by the government because the community had been wronged more than once.

Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Supreme Court to take up plea against polygamy, nikah halala next month
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
Chicken burger, fries & chocolate shake: When Kohli rewarded himself
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
Ride high, ride strong: Harley-Davidson opens its first showroom in J&K
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
