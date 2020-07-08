‘RGF has nothing to add or fear’: Congress responds to probe, alleges Centre protecting holy cows

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:59 IST

The Congress party has alleged that the Centre’s decision to set up an inter-ministerial panel to coordinate a probe into three foundations linked to the Gandhi family was biased and that the government treated several entities such as the Vivekananda Foundation and the RSS as ‘holy cows’. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi added that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-- one of the three foundations to be probed for alleged financial misconduct—had “nothing to add” or “fear”.

The Congress’ response on Wednesday afternoon was preceded in the day by the Union home ministry’s decision to set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into allegations of illegality against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. All three entities have been accused of violating money laundering act, Income Tax Act and foreign contribution act.

“The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has nothing to add, nothing to fear because you have all the ‘yantra and tantra’ at your disposal and you can ask every question in every inquiry and we are here to answer as law abiding persons,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Wednesday.

Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of RGF, which is also co-managed by former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and senior party leader P Chidambaram—all trustees of RGF.

Sonia Gandhi is also the chairperson of Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust while overseeing the work of Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

RGF was recently in the line of fire by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while it traded barbs with the Congress on the issue of recent Chinese incursions in the Ladakh sector and face off with Indian Army that led to deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of casualties in the Chinese army.

BJP president JP Nadda had alleged that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) had donated money to the RGF in the past and accused Congress of diverting public money into a “family-run” foundation. He had also alleged that several state owned firms had donated money to RGF during the UPA rule between 2005-2006 and 2007-2008.

The Congress had then questioned funding of several organizations it claimed were either linked to the BJP or patronized by the party. Singhvi reiterated that allegation on Wednesday while claiming that there were two laws in the country; one for the opposition and the other for those associated with the ruling party.

“But you (the government) need to be exposed fully because you don’t even ask these questions of many holy cows. You are harassing each opposition segment individual and institutional. But your blue-eyed sanctified holy cows Vivekananda Foundation, India Foundation, Friends of BJP and the RSS don’t get to be asked such questions. Whose favourite blue eyed boys and girls are these? Whose special arc of protection they have? Please dare to ask them also and share those with the country,” Singhvi asked.

The inquiry into the three funds mentioned above will be led by the special director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and will also include officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).