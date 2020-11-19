e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rice procurement up 18%, as government seeks to calm farmer protests

Rice procurement up 18%, as government seeks to calm farmer protests

The Union government is on course to buy a record quantity of paddy this year to also blunt the politically sensitive farmers’ agitation against a set of laws enacted to liberalise the agriculture sector. Farmers protesting the laws fear the reforms will erode their bargaining power and lead to a collapse of the procurement system

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 16:02 IST
Zia Haq
Zia Haq
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The food ministry has expanded its procurement operations for summer-sown crops to cover an estimated 10.5 million paddy growers, against last year’s 10.2 million. The government has also raised the number of paddy-purchase centres by 27%, which now stands at 39,122, up from 30,709 last year.
The food ministry has expanded its procurement operations for summer-sown crops to cover an estimated 10.5 million paddy growers, against last year’s 10.2 million. The government has also raised the number of paddy-purchase centres by 27%, which now stands at 39,122, up from 30,709 last year. (AFP File)
         

The Union government has procured 28.6 million tonnes of paddy, the main summer staple, which is 18.6% higher than last year, with Punjab’s share being the highest at nearly 70%, according to the food ministry’s data as on November 17.

The government has paid a minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs54,147 crore so far to nearly 2.7 million farmers in key rice-growing states, such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

Punjab alone has contributed over 19.6 million tonnes, which is 69.7% of the total procurement. Last year, till November 17, the government had procured 24.1 million tonnes of paddy.

Production of kharif or summer crops this year is likely to be a record 144.5 million tonnes, marginally higher than the 143.4 million tonnes produced during the kharif season of 2019-20, according to an official forecast. Higher output, buoyed by a robust monsoon, is one of the reasons behind higher procurement this year.

Also Read: Delhi congress leaders take out tractor yatra against farm laws

The Union government is on course to buy a record quantity of paddy this year to also blunt the politically sensitive farmers’ agitation against a set of laws enacted to liberalise the agriculture sector. Farmers protesting the laws fear the reforms will erode their bargaining power and lead to a collapse of the procurement system, referring to the government’s assured buying of farm produce at federally fixed prices.

The food ministry’s official projections show that the government’s total procurement for summer paddy (2020-21) will touch 74.2 million tonnes, up from 62.7 million tonnes procured during 2019-20, an increase of 18%.

The food ministry has expanded its procurement operations for summer-sown crops to cover an estimated 10.5 million paddy growers, against last year’s 10.2 million. The government has also raised the number of paddy-purchase centres by 27%, which now stands at 39,122, up from 30,709 last year.

Managing the stock might become difficult owing to higher procurement unless the government offloads more as food grants to the poor, according to Abhishek Agrawal of Comtrade, a commodities trading firm.

From April to November 2020, the government has made additional offerings of free food under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), launched after the Covid-19 outbreak.

This has freed up storage capacities of bulging state-held granaries and made way for higher paddy procurement. The total allocation under the PMGKY is 32.1 million tonnes. This included 21.4 million tonnes of rice and 10.6 million tonnes of wheat. Total federally held food stocks as on September 1, 2020, stood at 77.3 million tonnes, up from 71.2 million tonnes on the same date last year.

tags
top news
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Aakash Chopra explains why big auctions might ‘change story’ for MI
Aakash Chopra explains why big auctions might ‘change story’ for MI
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In