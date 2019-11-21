Rights panel seeks report on detention of Manipur’s insurgent leader

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:05 IST

The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has directed the state’s chief secretary and director general of police to submit a report on the alleged detention of the chairperson of banned United National Liberation Front, RK Sanayaima alias Meghen, on or before Friday.

The commission issued a notice in this regard based on a petition jointly filed by nine human rights groups and organisations.

In the petition, as per reports, the organisations said that the chief of the insurgent outfit was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of waging war against the state in 2010 and sent to Guwahati central jail.

After completing his prison term, Meghen was released from the jail on November 9, the petition said. However, he was whisked away by some government agencies immediately upon his release, along with his son and lawyer, it stated.

The 75-year-old was reportedly kept in a place arranged by the agency for a night and all three of them were then taken to Delhi the next day, it added. He is reportedly being kept in undisclosed government accommodation in Delhi.

The complainants, according to the reports, said they are deeply concerned with the alleged arbitrary detention of such a prominent leader without any legal or constitutional basis in a clear violation of human rights including mental torture.

Moreover, their detention is causing anxiety and apprehension in the mind of the people, they added.

MHRC also registered a complaint case under section 12 of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, for inquiry on the matter.

Based on the petition, MHRC issued the notice to the state’s chief secretary and DGP to submit reports on the matter within 48 hours without fail and that it may be treated as “most urgent.”

The matter was listed for further proceeding on Friday, legal sources in Imphal added.