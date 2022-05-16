Riots instigated by party benefitting from it: Ashok Gehlot on clashes in states

Riots are instigated by the party that benefits from it, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday as he yet again reiterated the demand for a probe on clashes in several states. “Is Congress benefitting from the riots? Everyone knows that wherever riots happen, the Congress will face the backlash,” he said referring to the violence reported recently in his state.

“The BJP may be getting Hindu votes… but till when? Inflation and unemployment are at their peak… people are not getting jobs. Democracy and constitution help in running the country. But the constitution is being shredded,” the senior Congress leader told news agency ANI, criticizing the rival party, ruling at the centre.

Earlier this month, Gehlot had asked the home ministry to form a panel to investigate the clashes in several states. "Riots occurred in seven states on the pattern of Karauli, which should be probed. If Amit Shah Ji has the courage then he should form a committee headed by a Supreme Court or High Court judge to get into the root cause behind the riots that occurred in seven states after the Karauli incident," the Rajasthan chief minister was quoted as saying in reports.

On Monday, while speaking to ANI, he yet again said: “If a chief minister is making a demand, the union home minister should take note. This is democracy. If he would have ordered an investigation, the truth would have been out… Wo sahas kyun nahi dikha rahein? (Why is he not showing the courage)?”

Politics in the name of religion “is not right”, the Rajasthan chief minister further stressed, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Why don’t the BJP and the RSS merge? Unlike them, our policy is of nationalism for the country’s welfare - ‘Rashtra hit ke liye rashtrawad’.”

Last month, several states had witnessed clashes when Ram Navami processions were carried out. Delhi also witnessed violence in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

(With inputs from ANI)

