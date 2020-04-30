e-paper
Home / India News / Rishi Kapoor endured illness with dignity, grace: Mamata Banerjee

Rishi Kapoor endured illness with dignity, grace: Mamata Banerjee

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

india Updated: Apr 30, 2020 11:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Rishi Kapoor died of cancer on Thursday. He was 67.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and said that he had endured his illness with dignity and grace.

Kapoor died of cancer in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.

“Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than 150 films.”

“He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity,” Banerjee tweeted.

Kapoor was admitted to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

The actor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice.

Kapoor’s death comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan’s demise.

