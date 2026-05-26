Ritu Jaiswal, ex-RJD Bihar women's wing chief, joins BJP: All about the leader

Former RJD women's wing state president Ritu Jaiswal joined the BJP at the party office in Bihar's Patna on Tuesday in the presence of BJP Bihar president Sanjay Sarawagi. The move came after she announced her decision in a social media post, in which she described politics as “a means of service, responsibility, and ideology, not display”. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi presents a party membership slip to former state Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Women's Wing President Ritu Jaiswal after she joins BJP, in Patna. (PTI) Notably, Jaiswal turned rebellious against the RJD after she was denied a ticket from the seat of her choice during last year's Bihar assembly elections. Following this, she chose to contest the election as an Independent candidate from the Parihar constituency. Ritu Jaiswal joins BJP The former head of the RJD women's formally became part of the ruling BJP in Patna on Tuesday. After joining the party, she told news agency PTI, “When you look at things through only one lens, you see only one side. But I feel proud that the Prime Minister does not wear any such lens.”

Before joining the party, she shared a post on X announcing her decision. In the post, she said politics for her is “a means of service, responsibility, and ideology, not display”. She wrote, “At present, the country is navigating through numerous challenges and sensitive circumstances. The Honorable Prime Minister has also laid special emphasis on conserving energy and fuel. In such times, I believe that unnecessary crowds, long processions, and ostentation are not appropriate. For me, politics is a means of service, responsibility, and ideology, not display. Service to society and the nation can be performed with complete dedication only through simplicity, sensitivity, and a spirit of public welfare.”