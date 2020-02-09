e-paper
Home / India News / RJD MLA booked on rape charges in Bihar’s Ara

RJD MLA booked on rape charges in Bihar’s Ara

Special public prosecutor Saroj Kumari said the charge sheet has been filed against Yadav, who represents Sandesh assembly seat, under IPC sections relating to human trafficking and sexual assault besides those of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 06:26 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, Ara
The RJD MLA has been on the run ever since his name cropped up in a sex racket which was busted in September last year. (Saarthak Aurora/ HT Photo)
A charge sheet has been filed by the police before the special POCSO court here against absconding Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Arun Yadav, who is accused of raping a minor girl at his residence in Patna.

Special public prosecutor Saroj Kumari said the charge sheet has been filed against Yadav, who represents Sandesh assembly seat, under IPC sections relating to human trafficking and sexual assault besides those of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Special POCSO judge R K Singh has posted the matter for further hearing on February 10 and issued notices to the Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and the secretary of the state assembly to ensure that the legislator appears on that date, she said.

Deposing before the court, the police said that movable and immovable property belonging to Yadav was being attached.

The RJD MLA has been on the run ever since his name cropped up in a sex racket which was busted in September last year.

Poor girls from the districts were lured by some locals, including a woman, with the promise of getting them a job and pushed into flesh trade.

The matter had come to light after a girl, who was rescued from the clutches of her captors in Patna by her family, gave a statement before the police that she was sent among other places to the Patna residence of the MLA where she was raped.

