e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / RJD to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM

RJD to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar will take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term in Patna at a ceremony today. It will be held at around 4:30 pm.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar greets after meeting with Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan, in Patna on Sunday.
JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar greets after meeting with Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI)
         

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar chief minister-designate Nitish Kumar today, the party announced. It has decided to boycott the swearing-in ceremony saying the mandate in the Bihar Assembly election is against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Also Read | Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely

“The RJD boycotts swearing-in ceremony. The mandate for change is against the NDA. The mandate was replaced with ‘Government Order’. Ask the unemployed, farmers, contract workers and teachers of Bihar what is going on with them. The public is agitated by the fraud of the NDA. We are the people’s representative and stand with the public,” the party said in a tweet on Monday.

Kumar, meanwhile, will take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term in Patna at a ceremony today. It will be held at around 4:30 pm.

In a meeting held on Sunday morning, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders had chosen Nitish Kumar as the leader of the alliance’s legislature party.

In the recently held assembly election, the NDA secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who fought the election along with the Janata Dal (United), won 74 seats. The JD(U) secured 43 seats while eight were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.

tags
top news
Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
SC issues notice to UP govt on plea against arrest of Kerala journalist on way to Hathras
SC issues notice to UP govt on plea against arrest of Kerala journalist on way to Hathras
RJD to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM
RJD to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In