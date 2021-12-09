RJD's Tejashwi Yadav gets married in low-key ceremony, Tej Pratap tweets pics

Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav got married on Thursday in a secret ceremony at his family's farmhouse in New Delhi, tweets by his siblings revealed. Tejashwi, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's younger son and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, tied the knot with Rachel Godinho in a low-key event very few had knowledge about till yesterday.

Dozens of close friends and relatives, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were present at the wedding. Akhilesh's and Tejashwi's families are related as Lalu Yadav's youngest daughter got married to Mulayam Singh Yadav's grandnephew in 2015.

"Blessings to "Arjun" for starting a new inning of life. May God bless this new couple with all the happiness of the world for life, I wish that," tweeted Tej Pratap, who likes to call himself and his brother as ‘Krishna-Arjun’ duo from Mahabharata, a major Sanskrit epic of ancient India.

ज़िंदगी की नई पारी की शुरूआत के लिए “अर्जुन” को अथाह आशीर्वाद।



भगवान इस नई जोड़ी को ताउम्र दुनिया की हर ख़ुशियों से नवाज़ें, ऐसी कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yHXqOG7iJF — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) December 9, 2021

It was initially reported that Tejashwi will be getting engaged on Thursday but soon after reports of his wedding started trickling in as security was beefed up outside his Delhi residence. While speculations are rife about why Lalu's younger son got married in a low-key ceremony unlike his brother Tej Pratap, reports suggest the RJD leader wanted to avoid large gatherings looking at the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic situation in the country.

Tejashwi's sister Rohini Acharya also tweeted several photographs from the wedding and wished the couple “a lifetime of happiness.” In the images tweeted by Acharya, Tejashwi and his bride can be seen participating in wedding rituals in the presence of their family members, including her mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi.

हम नही है पास फिर भी मेरा आशीर्वाद है दोनो के साथ😘🤗 congratulations tutu nd Rachel 😘Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!🌷🥂 pic.twitter.com/JF567vMqyL — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

The wedding was conducted as per Hindu rituals at Sainik Farms. Tejashwi's wife, Rachel, will reportedly now be known as Rajeshwari Yadav.